China’s Xinjiang resumes seafood imports from Pakistan after two-year hiatus

BEIJING: China’s Xinjiang region has resumed seafood imports from Pakistan after a two-year suspension, marking a significant step in strengthening regional trade ties, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

The first shipment of fresh seafood from Pakistan arrived at Urumqi Tianshan International Airport, reviving operations at the airport’s designated inspection site for inbound aquatic products.

The 1,292-kilogram consignment included black pomfret, prawns, hairtail, and grouper, delivered via China Southern Airlines flight CZ6008 from Islamabad.

The shipment is the result of two months of coordination between importers, customs officials, and airport authorities.

Until now, seafood consumed in Xinjiang was mostly transported from China’s coastal provinces, which increased both transit time and cost.

Customs officials at Tianshan Airport facilitated rapid clearance by coordinating with stakeholders in advance, streamlining inspections, and ensuring compliance at all checkpoints, according to China Economic Net on Friday.

Pakistan’s deep-sea fisheries offer high-quality seafood that is increasingly popular with Chinese consumers. The reopening of Urumqi’s cold chain infrastructure marks a step forward in regional trade connectivity.

Xinjiang Airport Group plans to expand its capabilities by applying for official designation to import edible aquatic animals.

Leveraging the airport’s extensive network across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it aims to bring fresh global products—such as cherries, lobsters, and salmon—directly to local consumers’ tables, according to the group.