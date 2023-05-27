28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Three Chinese ships, including the Shandong aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the island’s Ministry of National Defence said. 

China claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as its territory, and in recent years has ramped up air and sea incursions around the island.

“A (People’s Liberation Army Navy) flotilla of 3 ships, led by the Shangdong aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait around noon today,” the ministry said in a statement, referring to China’s navy.

The flotilla went “to the west of the median line, heading northward”, it added, referring to the unofficial border in the middle of the strait.

While the presence of Chinese warships is constantly monitored and announced near-daily by Taipei, the passage of the Shandong through the 180-kilometre- (110-mile-) wide Taiwan Strait — which separates the island from continental Asia — is unusual.

Taiwan’s armed forces “have monitored the situation and tasked (civil air patrol) aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities,” the ministry said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.