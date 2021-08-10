China to continue supporting Pakistan as ‘strategic partner’, envoy says in meeting with COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Chinese envoy appreciated Pakistan’s “sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region”. He reiterated that China would continue supporting Pakistan as a strategic partner.

Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with of the 94th Anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army on July 30, COAS Bajwa had said, in the evolving security milieu, the Pakistan-China partnership was becoming increasingly important for regional peace and stability.

The army chief said PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.