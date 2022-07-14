Chinese bus company agrees to set up plant in Sindh

KARACHI: A Chinese company has agreed to set up a public transport plant in Sindh, with the provincial minister for transport Sharjeel Inam Memon announcing that the plant would either be set up in Karachi or Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, a meeting was held between provincial minister for transport Sharjeel Inam Memon and Yutong Bus Country Manager Paul Zhang. The Country Manager was accompanied by Service Head Yutong Wayner Wang.

Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Project Director Sohaib Shafiq were also present.

The parties agreed to create a ‘concrete’ proposal regarding the matter by next week. The plant is to apparently be constructed on 15 to 18 acres of land.

“The Department of Transport is making every effort to set up a public transport plant in Sindh,” Sharjeel Memon said, adding that this venture would improve the public transport system.

According to the transport minister, the project would bring in foreign investment into Pakistan and create new employment opportunities.

Comments