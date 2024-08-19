Chinese company to install solar panel plant in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government and a Chinese solar company signed a contract under which the latter will install a solar panel manufacturing and assembly plant in the province, ARY News reported.

The agreement has been signed with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) under Rising Pakistan project. Punjab’s Minister of Industries and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and the Chinese company AIKO’s South Pacific Region President Alex Heng signed the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister highlighted that AIKO’s solar panel factory will cater to the local market and also contribute to exports.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said many other foreign companies have also shown interest in investing in Punjab’s solar energy sector.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said the provincial government is also planning to collaborate with energy companies to convert 7,000 tube wells to solar energy.

Additionally, the Punjab government also plans to provide solar panels to low-income households.

The Punjab government launched the scheme to provide solar panels to the citizens consuming up to 500 units on easy instalments on August 14.

Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz ordered the simplification of the solar panel financing scheme and directed the completion of necessary actions for its launch. Secretary Energy Naeem Rauf provided a detailed briefing on the scheme.

A test run of the Chief Minister’s Solar Panel Financing Scheme has begun under a pilot project. The performance and readings of installed solar panel systems will be monitored at various locations. Online monitoring of solar systems via the Solar PV App is also underway.