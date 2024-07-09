Punjab’s solar panel scheme: Check out if you qualify?

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led government approved the “Roshan Gharana” programme under which solar panels will be provided to millions of citizens.

The scheme will provide solar panels to households consuming between 50 to 500 units of electricity, with the government bearing 90 per cent of the cost and the consumer paying the remaining 10pc.

In a statement CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that the government will not leave the public alone in difficult times. “The government aims to mitigate the effects of past destruction and ensure that the public does not face such issues in the future”, she added.

Here is a look at some details of solar panel scheme

Who are eligible?

Customers consuming 50 to 500 units monthly.

Who gets priority?

The poorest families will receive the solar panels in Phase I of the project.

How much govt will pay?

90 per cent of the cost of the solar panels would be paid by the Punjab government and the remaining 10% by the consumers.

How will the system capacity be decided?

The ratio between government electricity and that obtained from solar system would be determined as per user needs.