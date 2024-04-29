Here’s how to apply for CM Punjab solar panel scheme

Amidst the global shift towards renewable energy, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has recently announced the distribution of 50,000 solar panels across the province under the “Chief Minister Roshan Gharana” programme.

With the Budget outlay of Rs 12.6 billion, 50,000 protected consumers using 100 units monthly will be given solar systems through balloting In Phase-I.

Gradually home based solar systems will be provided to other consumers of Punjab. The solar system will include advanced solar plate home-based, inverter, battery and other allied accessories.

Eligibility Criteria

Below are the standard eligibility requirements for the Punjab Roshan Gharana Scheme 2024,

Must be a Pakistani citizen.

Must have a valid CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card).

Must own the property or have authorization from the property proprietor for solar panel installation.

Online Registration Process

The online registration process for the Punjab Roshan Gharana Scheme 2024 is expected to be user-friendly.

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

The website URL will be provided by the relevant government authority overseeing the scheme. Applicants will also have to opportunity to visit any Bank of Punjab branch to apply for the scheme.

Step 2: Fill out the Application Form

Once your account is set up, you will have to log in to access the application form. Fill in all the required details accurately.

Similarly, if you visit any Bank of Punjab branch, fill in the application form that you receive.

Step 3: Submit Application

Review all the information provided and ensure its accuracy. Once you’re satisfied, submit your application through the online portal or the branch.

Step 4: Application Review

After submission, your application will undergo review by the relevant authorities. This process may take some time, so please be patient.

Step 5: Approval and Installation

You will receive a notification regarding the status of your application once it’s approved.

Required Documents

Scanned copy of CNIC (aspirant’s)

Property power documents or authorization letters from the property proprietor

Recent electricity bills.