Chinese company working on Indus Highway gets ‘extortion chit’

SUKKUR A Chinese company working on the Indus Highway in Kashmore-Kandhkot has received an extortion demand by a notorious dacoit, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation after receiving the ‘extortion chit’ informed the Sindh government about the issue.

The letter revealed that Bandit Budhal contacted the project manager of the Chinese company via phone and demanded Rs5 million, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle.

The letter further stated that the bandit threatened harm to the workers if the demands were not met.

The company has also notified the SSP Kashmore and the Deputy Commissioner about the threats.

The Chinese company, in its letter, expressed dissatisfaction with the local administration, stating that authorities have failed to provide adequate protection.

Recently, Chinese engineers were attacked near Karachi airport. The terrorist attack on Chinese nationals killed two Chinese nationals and injured several others.

Later, the authorities identified the suicide bomber behind the blast near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

According to investigators, the attacker was identified with the help of two of his fingers found at the site of the explosion that killed three people, including two Chinese nationals.

The NADRA record confirmed Shah Fahad was the suicide bomber that targeted the Chinese engineer’s convoy near Karachi airport.

Further inquiries revealed that Fahad, along with two accomplices, arrived in Karachi on December 3, 2023, and checked into a hotel at 7:49 p.m. in the city’s Preedy area.