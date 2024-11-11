Karachi airport blast: Lanjar confirms arrest of four including a woman

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Monday confirmed four including a woman have been arrested so far for their ‘involvement’ in the Karachi airport blast case that targeted Chinese nationals, ARY News reported.

Two Chinese nationals were killed and several were injured in the attack that took place, last month, close to the Jinnah International Airport, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

Addressing a joint press conference with IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Ziaul Hasan Lanjar lauded the swift action of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police in tracing the suspects and facilitators in the attack on Chinese nationals.

Lanjar said the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility of the Karachi airport blast.

He said Rs7.1 million was transferred to a bank account of a person named Saeed through a bank employee named Bilal to buy the vehicle in Karachi for the attack.

The car was brought from a showroom in Karachi and was possibly moved to Balochistan or any other area away from Karachi for explosives.

Read more: Karachi airport blast: Suicide bomber ‘identified’

The same vehicle along with explosives (white chemical) weighing 30 to 40 kg was shifted back to Karachi for attack along with a woman named Gu-e-Nisa to avoid checking, the minister said.

The minister said Javed on a telephone call informed the attacker about departure of Chinese nationals from Karachi airport.

The suicide attacker was identified through his fingerprint as Fahad Shah aka Aftab.

Lanjar said four people have been arrested so far and hunt for their accomplice named Danish is underway.

He also announced a reward of Rs5 0mln for the team which busted the terrorist network to recommend it for Pakistan Police medal.