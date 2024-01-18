Chinese Consulate in Karachi honours Pakistani journalists

Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong awarded the certificates to the Pakistani journalists to recognize their contribution to Pak-China relations.

Journalists from various media outlets in Karachi were awarded the Confession Awards for their services at the ceremony decorated by the Chinese Consulate.

ARY News Senior Correspondent Muhammad Salahuddin was also awarded for his outstanding performance and excellent stories.

Addressing the event, Yundong said China-Pakistan relations have maintained a high-level operation, radiating vitality and dynamism.

The two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges with President Xi Jinping meeting Prime Minister Kakar, reaching important consensus on deepening the all-weather strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan, advancing the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and accelerating the establishment of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

The year 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the initiation of CPEC. As a pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has made significant contributions to Pakistan’s economic development and improvement of people’s livelihoods over the past decade, he said.