Chinese embassy condemns Gwadar attack, sympathizes with victims

ISLAMABAD: Chinese embassy in Islamabad on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack in Gwadar, extended condolences over death of two children and sympathized with injured, ARY News reported.

The embassy of China in a statement demanded proper medical treatment of the injured, a thorough investigation of the attack and strict punishment to those involved in the incident.

“Stringent security and effective measures are necessary to prevent repeat of such incidents”, the embassy said in its statement.

The embassy while expressing its concern over the security situation in the country said that scores of Chinese citizens have been killed in repeated terrorist attacks.

The Chinese embassy has also advised its citizens in Pakistan to observe caution, keep proper security and avoid to indulge in unnecessary outing.

Army and Police vehicles were escorting the convoy of four vehicles to provide security cover. The attacker detonated him around 15 to 20 metres’ distance from the motorcade, the ministry said.

The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in Gwadar at about 7:00pm local time on Friday.