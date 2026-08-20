Chinese firm offers modern firefighting, rescue system to Sindh

KARACHI: Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Rehabilitation, Gianchand Israni received delegation of a Chinese company, visited Sindh’s Rescue 1122 headquarter on Thursday.

Chinese company’s delegation offered modern firefighting and rescue system to Sindh in a meeting with the provincial adviser and discussed modernization of the rescue and firefighting services.

The delegation said that their modern firefighting system has auto-functioning capability with lesser human intervention. “The firefighting system is also capable of extinguish fire and evacuation at narrow roads and streets”.

Chinese firm’s team offered three years maintenance with equipment and life-time warranty of their firefighting system.

Chinese delegation also visited command and control room of the Rescue 1122.

Provincial adviser highlighted the investment opportunities in Sindh and assured that the government will extend every possible facility to investors.