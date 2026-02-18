Chinese influencer loses 1.4 lac followers after filter glitch

Even a brief glimpse of unfiltered reality can be startling in an era where algorithms reward perfection. A Chinese content creator experienced this firsthand when her beauty filter failed during a live broadcast.

Since the incident, videos of the glitch have gone viral, igniting discussions about the pressures of online performance and digital beauty standards.

In the footage, the influencer is seen hosting a typical live session when the filter suddenly disappears. The change is subtle but noticeable: natural texture and a warmer complexion replace her previously smooth, porcelain-like skin. Compared to the stylized, doll-like appearance viewers had been watching, her eyes appear smaller, her jawline softer, and her features more human.

The filter reactivates within seconds, restoring the pale lighting, enhanced features, and magnified eyes. However, the creator remains composed; she simply straightens her hair, smiles at the camera, and carries on as if nothing had happened.

Reports circulating on social media platforms like Instagram and X claim she lost nearly 140,000 (1.4 lakh) followers shortly after the glitch. While the exact figure has not been officially confirmed, the widespread repetition of the claim has heightened the controversy.

The incident has rekindled a debate about the ubiquity of beauty filters in China’s rapidly expanding livestreaming market. In fiercely competitive digital environments, many creators spend hours broadcasting on platforms like Douyin—performing, engaging with viewers, or promoting products. Filters that smooth skin, enlarge eyes, and refine facial structure have become commonplace and are often considered essential for attracting an audience.