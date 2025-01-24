Sindh govt takes notice of Chinese investor’s complaints against police

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar took notice of Chinese investor’s complaints against Sindh police, ARY News reported.

Chinese investors filed plea in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against alleged harassment and extortion by the Sindh police.

Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar instructed Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to initiate an inquiry into the matter and appoint a senior police officer to oversee the investigation.

He stated that the Sindh government and police are committed to providing foolproof security to non-CPEC Chinese nationals according to the SOPs.

Home Minister directed the police officials to identify and address any security gaps. He noted that local sponsors also share the responsibility of ensuring the safety of their Chinese staff.

Ziaul Hasan Lanjar urged local sponsors to inform the authorities about their Chinese staff as this information is necessary for the police officials to carry out proper checks and enforce SOPs effectively.

The petition accuses police of demanding bribes from the airport to their residences and creating obstacles in their day-to-day activities. Federal Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretary Sindh, Inspector General of Sindh Police, Chinese Consulate and others have been made respondents in the case by Chinese investors.

According to the complainants, they were invited by Pakistan’s top leadership, including the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to invest in the country, yet they face constant harassment.

The Sindh High Court has taken notice of the petition and issued notices to all respondents in the case.

The SHC has asked the respondents to submit their replies within four weeks.