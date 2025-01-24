Chinese investors move SHC against ‘harassment, extortion’ by police

KARACHI: Chinese investors filed plea in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against alleged harassment and extortion by the Sindh police, ARY News reported.

The petition accuses police of demanding bribes from the airport to their residences and creating obstacles in their day-to-day activities. Federal Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretary Sindh, Inspector General of Sindh Police, Chinese Consulate and others have been made respondents in the case by Chinese investors.

According to the complainants, they were invited by Pakistan’s top leadership, including the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to invest in the country, yet they face constant harassment.

The Sindh High Court has taken notice of the petition and issued notices to all respondents in the case.

The SHC has asked the respondents to submit their replies within four weeks.

Earlier on December 15, last year, a Chinese company working on the Indus Highway in Kashmore-Kandhkot received an extortion demand by a notorious dacoit.

According to details, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation after receiving the ‘extortion chit’ informed the Sindh government about the issue.

The letter revealed that Bandit Budhal contacted the project manager of the Chinese company via phone and demanded Rs5 million, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle.