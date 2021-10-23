Chinese millionaire makes bank staff count huge cash after row

A Chinese millionaire withdrew his entire life’s savings and made the bank staff count it out note by note after a row.

The pictures that have gone viral on Chinese social media show staff giving the infuriated millionaire 5 million yuan, which is the maximum sum allowed in a day.

This weird transaction took place at the Bank of Shanghai on Hongmei Road in Shanghai.

The millionaire, who goes by the name “Sunwear” on the social network Weibo, reportedly got angry over the conduct of the staff. On the other hand, the staff alleged that a security guard asked him to wear a face mask while in the branch.

The staff had to hand-count the large sum on the first day the millionaire decided to withdraw his cash. They will have to do the same every day until all his funds are withdrawn.

In a Weibo post, the millionaire said that he was extremely unhappy with the service he received at the bank. He didn’t explain what it was that they did to wrong him.

However, the bank said that a staffer simply asked him to put on a face mask.

