Chinese national lands at Karachi’s Kati Pahari thinking it’s tourist spot

KARACHI: A Chinese national landed at Karachi’s Kati Pahari on Saturday mistaking the cliff that used to be infamous for ethno-political violence and drug trafficking for a tourist spot.

On getting information, the local police sprang into action, tracing and escorting him to a hotel.

- Advertisement -



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is not clear how the Chinese national got there shortly after his arrival in the port city.

However, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central said the foreigner, who arrived in Karachi on a business visa today, possibly mistook the hilly area for some tourist spot.

The Pirabad station house officer (SHO) received information about a Chinese national roaming around the area with luggage, he said. Swinging into action, a police team reached Kati Pahari and tracked him down, he added.

The SSP said the police team escorted the Chinese national to a hotel.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!