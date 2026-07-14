BEIJING: China’s Dalian Ocean University (DLOU) and Pakistan’s Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in marine science and education.

The signing ceremony took place in Dalian, where an LUAWMS delegation led by Vice Chancellor Abdul Malik met Liu Wenhe, vice president of Dalian Ocean University, and other university officials.

According to a statement issued by DLOU, the two universities planned to focus their cooperation on the sharing and application of marine big data, research into changes in the marine environment and modern aquaculture, CEN reported on Tuesday.

The partnership would also include joint training programmes for faculty members and students, collaborative research projects and the proposed establishment of a Belt and Road marine laboratory.