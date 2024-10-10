Chinese PM likely to address parliament’s joint sitting

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, who will land in Pakistan next week for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, is likely to address the joint session of parliament.

The Chinese premier will arrive in Pakistan on October 14 for the SCO summit set to take place on October 15-16.

According to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not address the parliament on the occasion.

Many agreements will be signed between both the countries during the Chinese premier’s visit. The Chinese prime minister will hold meetings with the Pakistani political and military leadership.

This will be the first visit by any Chinese prime minister to Pakistan in 11 years.

In 2015, President Xi Jinping addressed the Pakistan parliament during PML-N tenure.

The meeting of the SCO, which comprises nine full members, including China, India, Iran and Russia, is scheduled to take place in Islamabad. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to arrive in the city prior to the meeting.

Minister for External Affairs of India S Jaishankar will also participate in the summit.

However, no bilateral meetings are scheduled during his visit to the neighbouring nation.