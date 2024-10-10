Chinese PM likely to address parliament’s joint sitting

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, who will land in Pakistan next week for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, is likely to address the joint session of parliament.
The Chinese premier will arrive in Pakistan on October 14 for the SCO summit set to take place on October 15-16.
According to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not address the parliament on the occasion.
Many agreements will be signed between both the countries during the Chinese premier’s visit. The Chinese prime minister will hold meetings with the Pakistani political and military leadership.
This will be the first visit by any Chinese prime minister to Pakistan in 11 years.
In 2015, President Xi Jinping addressed the Pakistan parliament during PML-N tenure.
The meeting of the SCO, which comprises nine full members, including China, India, Iran and Russia, is scheduled to take place in Islamabad. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to arrive in the city prior to the meeting.
Minister for External Affairs of India S Jaishankar will also participate in the summit.
Read more: Russian PM likely to visit Pakistan to attend SCO meeting
However, no bilateral meetings are scheduled during his visit to the neighbouring nation.
Federal Minister For Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited different areas of the Federal Capital to review the preparations for the Shanghai Corporation Organization Summit taking place next week in Islamabad.
Naqvi reviews preparations
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi today made a detailed inspection of D-Chowk, constitution avenue, Murree road and Islamabad expressway.
Minister reviewed the renovation and cleaning arrangements for the SCO Summit and instructed the authorities for the best arrangements for the upcoming summit.
Naqvi said the renovation and construction work should be completed as soon as possible while the cleanliness of the entire Islamabad, especially the VVIP routes and the red be ensured.
On this occasion Mohsin Naqvi said the natural beauty of Islamabad will be highlighted on the occasion of the SCO summit.
It should be noted that the government has already declared a three-day public holiday —October 14-16 — in the twin cities to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit.