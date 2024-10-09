Russian PM likely to visit Pakistan to attend SCO meeting

ISLAMABAD: Russian Prime Minister (PM) Mikhail Vladimirovich is expected to arrive in Islamabad on October 14, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per sources within diplomatic sources, Russian Federation’s Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State meeting.

He will be accompanied by a delegation, and a large number of Russian journalists will also arrive in Pakistan with him, according to diplomatic sources.

Recently, on September 18, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk completed a two-day visit to Pakistan, sources added.

During his visit, the Russian Prime Minister is expected to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as other top Pakistani leaders, diplomatic sources revealed.

A dinner will also be hosted in honor of the Russian Prime Minister and his delegation, sources stated. Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang is also scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on October 14, along with a high-level delegation.

Read more: Mohsin Naqvi vows to prevent PTI from sabotaging SCO summit

Earlier, a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming SCO summit was appr­oved at a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

Additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC and Punjab police will be deployed to ensure foolproof security for the guests, said Naqvi.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.