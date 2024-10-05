Mohsin Naqvi vows to prevent PTI from sabotaging SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has categorically stated that the government will not allow the PTI to sabotage the upcoming SCO summit in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a media talk at D-Chowk, Naqvi expressed his confidence in the police force and other law enforcement agencies, saying that their morale is high.

He said that the SCO conference is the top priority currently, and the presence of international delegations in the capital is a testament to its importance.

Naqvi accused the PTI of attempting to disrupt the summit, but assured that the government would not let that happen. He mentioned that the police, FC, Rangers, and Army are all on high alert to ensure the event’s security. The minister warned that anyone attempting to sabotage the summit would be dealt with firmly.

Earlier, a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming SCO summit was appr­oved at a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

Additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC and Punjab police will be deployed to ensure foolproof security for the guests, said Naqvi.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.