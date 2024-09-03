Chinese PM Li Qiang to visit Pakistan next month

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Prime Minister (PM) Li Qiang is set to visit Pakistan next month, marking the first visit by a Chinese premier to the country in 11 years, according to ARY News citing diplomatic sources.

The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss critical matters of mutual interest between the two nations.

Li Qiang’s three-day visit will be divided into two phases, sources said. He is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on October 14 for a bilateral visit. During this phase, discussions will focus on various aspects of Pakistan-China relations, including economic cooperation, defence ties, and regional stability.

The second part of the Chinese premier’s visit will commence on October 15, where he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit hosted by Pakistan. The SCO Heads of Government meeting, scheduled from October 15 to 16, will bring together leaders from member states to discuss regional security, economic collaboration, and multilateral cooperation.

Read More: Pakistan, Turkiye, Azerbaijan to expand trilateral cooperation for peace, stability

Diplomatic sources indicate that several agreements are expected to be signed during Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit, further cementing the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China. The visit underscores the importance of Pakistan in China’s regional diplomacy and reflects the enduring nature of the two countries’ relationship.

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit hosted by Pakistan, there would be ministerial meetings and multiple rounds of senior officials meetings to concentrate on fostering cooperation in finance, economics, socio-cultural affairs and humanitarian efforts among SCO member countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior cabinet members had attended the last SCO summit held in Kazakhstan. He with his entourage had visited Kazakhstan for the SCO Council of Heads of State and SCO Plus Summits in Kazakhstan and also Tajikistan for a bilateral visit.

During the SCO Summit in Astana, the prime minister also participated in the inaugural Pakistan-Azerbaijan-Turkey Trilateral Summit.

In Dushanbe, the focus of his meetings was enhancing comprehensive cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan on regional and global issues of mutual interest.