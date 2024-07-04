Pakistan, Turkiye, Azerbaijan to expand trilateral cooperation for peace, stability

Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye pledged to prioritise talks among pertinent nations in order to resolve conflicts in a way that upholds their respective national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The understanding to this effect was reached during the trilateral summit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and on the side-lines of the 24thMeeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Wednesday.

Subsequently, a joint statement released on Thursday read that the trilateral conference covered regional and international issues such Gaza, Cyprus, Islamophobia, and relations between TurkiyeAzerbaijan, and Pakistan.

The trilateral cooperation mechanism between TurkiyeAzerbaijan, and Pakistan, which has previously met with speakers of parliament and ministers of foreign affairs, would now also convene with state leaders.

It was also confirmed that they all shared the desire to provide chances for the three nations to cooperate.

It was agreed that strengthening of trilateral cooperation among Turkiye – Azerbaijan – Pakistan would not only contribute to the prosperity of the peoples of the three countries, but also serve to promote regional and global peace and stability.

The importance of cooperation among the three countries in combating transnational threats, particularly in the fight against terrorism, and joint resolution of this matter was also reaffirmed.

Subsequent meetings of the trilateral cooperation process would be held in all the three countries including Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Read More: Tripartite mechanism proposed to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan cooperation

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed to establish tripartite institutional mechanisms particularly in economic and investment areas to further strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan trilateral economic and commercial cooperation.

The prime minister shared his views during an inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

He welcomed the convening of the inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting at the summit level, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and Turkiye which were grounded in deep-rooted cultural, historic and religious bonds as well as mutual respect and support towards each other on core issues.