Chinese vice premier gets warm welcome upon arrival at PM House

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, on Monday arrived at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad for talks with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The visiting dignitary was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at the PM House. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received He Lifeng.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced the members of his cabinet to the Chinese vice premier, while Mr. Lifeng also introduced his delegation to PM Sharif.

Chinese Vice Prime Minister (PM) He Lifeng on Sunday arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit as part of high-level engagements and dialogues between Pakistan and China.

Chinese Vice PM He Lifeng was received by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal upon arrival.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government finalised the preparations for a central event following the completion of a decade of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Pakistan and China launched the CPEC project on July 5, 2013, with an investment of over $25 billion. The officials said that CPEC created employment for millions of people and Pakistan started generating 8,000 MW of electricity via the projects.

Under the CPEC, Pakistan started several economic development projects with the collaboration of China.