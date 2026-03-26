Chip Taylor passes away at 86

Chip Taylor passed away at the age of 86, his family confirmed the news.

In recent news, the famous songwriter Chip Taylor died at the age of 86; the news was confirmed by his intimate family.

Taylor, born James Wesley Voight, was known for writing songs including “Wild Thing” and “Angel of the Morning”, and was also the brother of Jon Voight and uncle of Angelina Jolie. His children, Kris and Kelly, announced his death in a statement, confirming he died on Monday night in hospice care.

“Hi all, we are sad to tell you that Chip passed away last night,” they said. “His last days were peaceful. Chip loved the amazing blessing it was to connect with people through music and truly appreciated this community. He considered you all friends. We will miss him greatly.”

Born on March 21, 1940, in Yonkers, New York, Taylor initially pursued a career in golf before turning to music. He signed with April Blackwood, which later became part of major labels including EMI and Sony Music, marking the beginning of a prolific songwriting career.

His composition “Wild Thing” achieved global recognition after being recorded by The Troggs in 1966, later earning induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2019. The track was also famously performed by Jimi Hendrix. In 1967, “Angel of the Morning” was recorded by Evie Sands and subsequently covered by multiple artists.

Taylor also wrote for prominent musicians including Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin, among others. Alongside his songwriting, he released numerous albums and founded his independent label, Train Wreck Records, in 2007.

He is survived by his children, Kristian and Kelly, and five grandchildren. His wife, Joan Carole Frey, died in 2025.