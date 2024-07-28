web analytics
Four dead as car plunges into ravine in Chitral

Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: At least four people were killed when a car carrying a family fell into a deep ravine in Lower Chitral, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the van was traveling from Lower Chitral to Upper Chitral when the driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a deep ditch and narrow road during heavy rain, resulting in the drowning of four persons and the rescue of three persons, a private news channel.

The rescue personnel reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the dead and the injured to the district headquarters hospital.

Earlier, at least 13 people, mostly women and children, were killed and another four injured after a passenger jeep plunged into the icy Neelum River in the upper belt of Neelum Valley.

READ: 13 killed as jeep plunges into Neelum river

The accident occurred at around 11am when a jeep skidded off the highway and plunged into Neelum River. The deceased included four women and three children.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue officials immediately reached the site of the accident and started rescue operation.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies to a morgue for medico-legal procedures and the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

