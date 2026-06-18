Chivu extends Inter deal

Cristian Chivu signed on Thursday a one-year contract extension with Inter Milan until 2028 after guiding the Serie A giants to a league and cup double in his first full season as a senior coach.

“FC Internazionale Milano is delighted to confirm the contract extension of head coach Cristian Chivu. Thanks to the contract renewal, Coach Chivu will stay in charge of the Nerazzurri until 2028,” Inter said in a statement.

Chivu, who Italian media reported has been given a pay rise to nearly three million euros ($3.4m) net a year, took charge of Inter last summer after Simone Inzaghi left for Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia following a humiliating 5-0 defeat in the 2025 Champions League final.

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La nostra guida è al suo posto 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/3EuVZSnZ6o — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) June 18, 2026

The 45-year-old former Romanian international’s hiring had caused some scepticism at the time as his only previous senior coaching job had been 13 Serie A matches in charge of Parma the previous season.

But Chivu, who won the treble with Inter as a player in 2010, has surpassed expectations with his team cantering to a 21st league title and then swatting aside Lazio to win the Italian Cup.

He will bid to revive Inter’s European fortunes after an embarrassing exit from last season’s Champions League to Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt.