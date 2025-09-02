Chloe Malle takes over as Vogue’s top editor

Vogue has roped in Chloe Malle, the daughter of actor Candice Bergen, as its new head of editorial content.

She is taking over from Anna Wintour, who announced in June that she was quitting the position after leading Vogue for around 37 years, US media outlets reported.

According to reports, Chloe Malle had been serving as the editor of Vogue’s website and also hosted The Run-Through with Vogue podcast.

The 39-year-old will take charge of the affairs immediately, ahead of the New York Fashion Week, scheduled to kick off on September 11 and run through September 16.

While Anna Wintour has resigned as Vogue’s head of editorial content, she will continue serving as the global chief content officer of Condé Nast.

Read more: Veteran actor’s daughter frontrunner to take over Vogue

The 75-year-old will also remain as Vogue’s global editorial director.

Reports about Chloe Malle being the frontrunner to succeed Anna Wintour emerged earlier this month.

The 39-year-old, who also interviewed Amazon boss’ Jeff Bezos’s wife, Lauren Sanchez, for the cover interview coinciding with their Venetian wedding, was reportedly in the running with Nicole Phelps, global director of Vogue Runway, the online platform of the international magazine, dedicated to its fashion shows.

Malle hails from a notable family of actors as her mother, Candice Bergen, was an Emmy and Golden Globe winner.

Her father, Louis Malle, was also an Academy Award-nominated director Louis Malle.