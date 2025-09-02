Anna Wintour picks nepo baby Chloe Malle as new Vogue editor

Anna Wintour has reportedly picked Chloe Malle, daughter of veteran actor Candice Bergen, as the new head of editorial content at American Vogue, after her 37-year tenure as editor-in-chief comes to an end.

As reported by foreign media, Chloe Malle, 39, the only daughter of Emmy and Golden Globe winner Candice Bergen and her first husband, French filmmaker Louis Malle, who was a frontrunner to take over the U.S. Vogue after Anna Wintour’s retirement, has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine.

While the media powerhouse is yet to make an official announcement, expected on Tuesday, September 2, reports suggest that Malle had been associated with Vogue in the capacity of an editor since 2011. The star kid also interviewed Amazon boss’ wife, Lauren Sanchez, for the cover interview coinciding with their Venetian wedding this June.

Reports previously suggested that the publication’s longtime staffer was shortlisted by Wintour and Condé Nast CEO, Roger Lynch for the coveted position.

For the unversed, Wintour, 75, confirmed this June that she is stepping down from the role of EIC she has held for the last 37 years.

However, it was later clarified that the powerful fashion figure will continue to serve as Condé Nast’s chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director, whereas the new appointee will ‘lead the magazine’s daily operations across platforms’ and report to Wintour.