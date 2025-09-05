Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's role in Chloe Malle's Vogue appointment laid bare!

‘Nepo baby’ Chloe Malle reportedly has Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez to thank for her appointment as U.S. Vogue’s new top editor.

For the unversed, Chloe Malle, 39, the only daughter of Emmy and Golden Globe winner Candice Bergen and her first husband, French filmmaker Louis Malle, has been named the new top editor for American Vogue, as the former EIC Anna Wintour stepped down from the position after 37 years.

However, if sources are to be believed, Malle’s cover story of Lauren Sanchez, coinciding with her Venetian wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this June, has helped her way more than her nepo baby status in securing the top position at the fashion magazine.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“Jeff and Lauren got her the job,” revealed an insider from Condé Nast, the parent company of Vogue, adding that Bezos is eyeing the purchase of the media giant.

“Their support was the final seal of approval. When they made it clear to Anna that they wanted Chloe, the decision was locked,” the person explained. “Chloe isn’t just Anna’s successor. She’s Jeff and Lauren’s pick.”

Moreover, the tipster also noted, “The timing of Chloe’s hire is no coincidence. He already owns The Washington Post. Adding Vogue and the rest of Condé would cement his influence in both media and culture.”

“If Bezos buys Condé, she’ll be untouchable,” the insider remarked.