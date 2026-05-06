Chris Brown faces online trolls for ‘AI’ album cover

Chris Brown, a figure long connected to numerous allegations of wrongdoing and legal troubles, has announced his new album, BROWN.

The 37-year-old vocalist disclosed his star-studded list of collaborators on social media. However, when Chris Brown uploaded the album artwork—a center-aligned portrait with an “old-school” vibe—the internet community mocked the aesthetic. One user criticized the update, noting it looked “like those thumbnails for the AI-generated ‘soul covers’ of these artists you find on YouTube.”

Another fan expressed disappointment, saying they “found this disrespectful” because the art appeared to be AI-generated, while a third joked that the “Under The Influence” singer is someone “that uses AI wrong all the time.”

The musician confirmed a heavy-hitting lineup for the record, including NBA YoungBoy, Leon Thomas, Tank, Vybz Kartel, GloRilla, Bryson Tiller, Fridayy, Sexyy Red, and Lucky Daye. Despite the criticism of the artwork, fans remain highly optimistic about the track “Call Your Name,” which features Sexyy Red.

These developments follow a 2025 nightclub altercation in which Chris Brown was accused of causing bodily harm, leading to his incarceration and a widespread boycott. This was another addition to his history of legal issues, which notably includes his 2009 physical assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna.