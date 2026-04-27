Chris Brown hits back at trolls over R&B Tour with Usher

Chris Brown has fired back at online trolls and critics targeting fans of his upcoming tour with Usher, launching in June 2026.

Taking to Instagram Stories on April 27, the 36-year-old singer addressed what he described as “rage bait” pages and online trolls who have been criticising people planning to attend their “Raymond and Brown Tour”.

“The funniest and the weirdest shit ever to me is the fact that poeple have the option to come to my tour and the option not to. I know everyone who is a fan of me and USHER will definitely be in the building and it will be PACKED just like last year,” he began.

Chris Brown went on to say, “But I’m scrolling through insta and tik tok and I come across rage bait pages and or these fake woke stand up for nothing pages bashing people for wanted to come have a good time.”

“The dudes hating, I can understand that(thinking we gone steal ya girl and shit). BUT THE KARENS, and the self hating hoes be making me LAUGH. I CANT WAIT TO RUB THIS SHIT IN YALL FACE,” the Grammy-winner singer added.

Chris Brown’s comments come as his and Usher’s joint R&B tour is set to kick off on June 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, before running through multiple cities until December.

The tour announcement comes just hours released his upcoming single “Obvious,” set to appear on his next studio album Brown, scheduled for release on May 8.