Chris Brown has been ordered to pay nearly $13 million in damages after a California jury found him liable in a lawsuit brought by a former housekeeper who was severely injured in a dog attack at his Los Angeles-area home in 2020.

The verdict – delivered on Tuesday following a two-week trial – awarded approximately $12.9 million to Maria Avila, who said she was mauled by Brown’s 200-pound Caucasian shepherd, Hades, while taking out the trash at the singer’s Tarzana property in December 2020.

In addition to the award for Avila, the jury granted $885,000 to her sister, Patricia Avila, for emotional distress after witnessing the attack. Maria Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, was also awarded $50,000.

According to testimony presented during the trial, Avila suffered severe injuries to her face and left arm that required multiple surgeries, including skin grafts. She told the court that the attack left her with permanent scarring, limited mobility, and post-traumatic stress, preventing her from returning to work as a housekeeper.

Brown admitted owning the dog but argued that it was kept as a security animal rather than a personal pet. He also testified that he had warned workers not to go outside unless accompanied by security personnel. However, Avila and her sister disputed that claim, saying no such warning had been given.

Jurors also heard testimony that Brown left the property after the attack rather than calling emergency services himself. Brown testified that he was in shock after seeing the extent of Avila’s injuries and left on the advice of his manager, fearing intense media attention if he remained at the scene.

Maria Avila’s attorney welcomed the verdict, calling it a significant step toward justice for the family after years of legal proceedings.

The ruling comes as Chris Brown is touring the United States on a co-headlining stadium tour. Separately, the singer is also facing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom over an alleged assault involving music producer Abraham Diaw, with a trial scheduled for October.