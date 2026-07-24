Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray In 2023 London nightclub case

American R&B singer Chris Brown has officially entered a guilty plea to a charge of affray in connection with a high-profile altercation at a London nightclub in February 2023. The plea was entered on July 24 at Southwark Crown Court, effectively bringing an end to a protracted legal saga that was previously set to head to trial.

In exchange for admitting to the public order offense, prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed they will not proceed with more severe charges, including attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Details of the 2023 Mayfair Incident

The charges stem from an incident at Tape, an exclusive private members’ club in Mayfair, London, following Brown’s concert in Wales on February 19, 2023.

According to court filings, an altercation broke out between Brown, his vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, and music producer Abraham Diaw. Allegations presented during pre-trial hearings stated that Diaw sustained injuries to his head and knee during the disturbance, requiring hospital treatment.

During the hearing, Brown, 37, and Akinlolu, 40, formally admitted to using or threatening unlawful violence during the dispute.

Legal Definition: Under UK law, affray involves using or threatening unlawful violence toward another person in a manner that would cause anyone present at the scene to fear for their safety.

Resolution and Upcoming Sentencing

By entering a guilty plea to affray, Brown avoids a lengthy criminal trial that had been scheduled for October.

Crown prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe told the court that the remaining assault and weapons charges, which Brown had previously denied, will be formally dropped.

Key details regarding the case timeline include:

Arrest History: Following an investigation, police detained Brown in May 2025 at a hotel in Manchester. He was later released on bail after depositing a £5 million security fee.

Co-Defendant: Vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu also entered a guilty plea to affray alongside Brown.

Sentencing Date: Both men are scheduled to receive their sentences at Southwark Crown Court on October 26, 2026.

While affray carries a maximum potential sentence of three years’ imprisonment in the UK, legal analysts expect the court to consider the resolution via a plea agreement when determining the final penalty.