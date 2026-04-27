Chris Brown welcomes his fourth baby with Jada Wallace

Chris Brown has welcomed his fourth child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Jada Wallace. The couple announced the joyous news on Sunday, April 26, with Wallace sharing a series of photos of the newborn on social media.

Captioning the post “Purest love,” she offered the first official glimpse of their child following weeks of speculation about her pregnancy.

Brown responded briefly in the comments, writing “Taurus gang,” acknowledging the baby’s zodiac sign.

Rumours about the pair first emerged earlier this year when they were spotted together during Paris Fashion Week, including an appearance at the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show. At the time, online discussion intensified, with some questioning whether Wallace was expecting, though neither publicly addressed the claims.

The speculations resurfaced more recently after Diamond Brown, the mother of one of the singer’s children, made comments online that appeared to reference the pregnancy. In a widely circulated post, she urged Brown to focus on his “new baby on the way.”

While Chris Brown did not respond to Diamonds comments, Jada Wallace appeared to address her in a post shared to her Instagram Stories, where she accused her of keeping his daughter away from him.

The newborn marks Brown’s fourth child. He first became a father in 2014 with the birth of his daughter Royalty, whom he shares with model Nia Guzman. He later welcomed son Aeko with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris in 2019, followed by daughter Lovely with Diamond Brown in 2022.