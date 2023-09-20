28.9 C
'Captain America' Chris Evans talks about Quentin Tarantino's Marvel criticism

Hollywood actor Chris Evans, known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), shared his views on renowned director Quentin Tarantino’s disdain towards the franchise.

Quentin Tarantino had said that Hollywood is not creating stars because of the MCU. He believes the comic book characters are more popular than the actors playing them.

“Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. ‘Captain America‘ is the star. ‘Thor‘ is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that, I think that’s been said a zillion times. But it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Some would disagree with the ‘Pulp Fiction‘ director as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Benedict Cumberbatch are known for their work outside the franchise.

However, Chris Evans – who has appeared in 11 Marvel Cinematic Universe films – agreed with Quentin Tarantino in an interview with GQ magazine.    

“I was like, you know, he’s right. The character is the star. You’re there, but you don’t feel the burden of it,” he said. 

Chris Evans made his MCU debut with ‘Captain America: The First Avenger.’ He appeared in ‘The Avengers,’ ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier,’ ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ ‘Ant-Man,’ ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Captain Marvel,’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

