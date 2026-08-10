Chris Evans is giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from Steve Rogers when the beloved Marvel hero returns in Avengers: Doomsday.

The 45-year-old actor – who is reprising his role as Steve Rogers in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster – teased his character’s return while appearing at Fan Expo Boston on Sunday, August 9.

Speaking during an in-conversation event, Evans revealed that directors Anthony and Joe Russo once again put Steve through plenty of physical punishment in the new movie.

“The Russos love beating up Steve Rogers,” Evans said. “Their favorite thing to do is to just beat the crap out of him.”

According to Evans, the filmmakers see Steve’s ability to withstand hardship as an important part of what makes him a hero.

“To them, that’s what makes a hero,” he explained, describing someone who “gets punched so many times, but still gets up.”

Evans went on to tease that Steve’s latest ordeal is particularly intense.

“They keep finding new ways to kick his butt, and this one was brutal, and a really good examination into his nature and his values,” he said.

The actor also appeared to hint at a reunion with Sebastian Stan, who plays Steve’s longtime friend Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier.

When asked about his favorite scene to film with Stan, Evans jokingly answered, “Every scene.”

However, Evans stopped himself from revealing too much about their upcoming scenes together.

“God, I guess I can’t give too much away. This is so tricky. I was about to really start talking…” he said before adding that he “very much” enjoys working with Stan.

Chris Evans last portrayed Steve Rogers in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where the character passed his Captain America shield to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, before retiring from his superhero life.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theaters later this year.