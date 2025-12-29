Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with family holiday

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are marking a major milestone in their love story.

The 42-year-old actor and the 49-year-old model celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Friday, December 26.

Days later, Pataky commemorated the occasion by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, December 28, giving fans a glimpse into how the couple spent the holiday season with their family.

The video featured Hemsworth and Pataky enjoying quality time with loved ones in a tropical setting, including beachside moments, sunset views and relaxed gatherings.

The clip also included appearances from family members such as Hemsworth’s brother, Liam Hemsworth

“Happy holidays!!,” Elsa Pataky wrote captioned her post which was set to the tune of Carefree Days by Peaceful Reveries.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were first met in 2010 through the Marvel star’s talent agent.

By September of that year, they were officially a couple and made their red-carpet debut. Just months later, they tied the knot during Christmas weekend in December, exchanging vows in Australia, where Hemsworth grew up.

The lovebirds shares three children – daughter India, who was born in 2012, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, who were born in 2014.

After raising their kids in the United States, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky decided to move their family from L.A. to Australia in 2015.