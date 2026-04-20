Chris Hemsworth praises daughter India Rose for jaw-dropping stunt

Chris Hemsworth may be known for playing superheroes on screen, but off screen he is just as in awe of his daughter’s real-life bravery.

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a striking video of his 13-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, capturing a high-adrenaline stunt that left him both stunned and proud. In the clip, India is seen attempting a challenging maneuver that quickly turns into a tense moment before she regains control and sticks the landing with impressive composure.

“Close call and wildly impressed more girl hung onto this landing! So proud,” Hemsworth captioned the post, expressing both relief and admiration.

The moment resonated with fans, who flooded the comments praising India’s confidence and skill under pressure. Many noted how naturally she handled the daring move, with some pointing out that growing up with a Hollywood action star might come with a certain level of inspiration.

Hemsworth shares India, along with twin sons Sasha and Tristan, with wife Elsa Pataky. The family is based in Byron Bay, Australia, where they have embraced a lifestyle centered around outdoor activities and adventure.

Surfing, martial arts and time in nature are a regular part of daily life for the Hemsworth children, something both parents have consistently encouraged.