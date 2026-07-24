Chris Hemsworth is back as black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake, with Netflix officially kicking off production on Extraction 3 in New South Wales, Australia.

The third installment of the hit action franchise is now filming across Sydney and the state’s South Coast, with Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani also returning to reprise their roles.

The production is expected to create around 450 local jobs and contribute an estimated $127 million to New South Wales’ screen industry and wider economy.

Director Sam Hargrave, who helmed the first two Extraction films, returns to lead the latest chapter from a screenplay by Citadel writer David Weil.

“We’re very much looking forward to filming the third chapter in our Extraction saga here in New South Wales,” Hargrave said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of action filmmaking, and with Extraction 3, we’re taking our biggest swing yet.”

While Netflix has yet to reveal plot details, Hemsworth will once again portray Tyler Rake, the fearless mercenary at the center of the action-packed franchise. The films are based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, with a story developed by Parks alongside Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

The project is backed by the Australian Government’s Location Offset and the Made in NSW Fund, which was established to attract major film and television productions to the state.

The original Extraction debuted on Netflix in 2020 and quickly became one of the streaming platform’s biggest film releases. Its 2023 sequel also proved to be a global hit.