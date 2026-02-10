Chris Hemsworth reveals ‘unromantic’ way he proposed to Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth is sharing the surprisingly unromantic way he proposed to his wife Elsa Pataky!

Speaking to Nova’s Fitzy, Wippa & Kate, the 42-year-old actor admitted that their engagement was more of a mutual agreement than a dramatic declaration of love.

“We talked about getting married before I even asked her, and it was like, ‘Yeah, why not, why not?’” Hemsworth said with a laugh. “’So that kind of takes the air of the build-up. It felt like, ‘Why not? I’ve got nothing better at the moment, we’ll see how it goes,’ type of energy.”

Hemsworth revealed that, in an attempt at creativity, he hid the engagement ring inside a box of chocolates, despite Elsa knowing a proposal was coming. He joked, “I think she’s still thinking about it.”

“I had it in my hand, in my pocket, and I thought, I’ve got to do something cool with it. This is about as creative as I got, I put it in a chocolate box,” he shared.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky began dating in early 2010 after being introduced by a talent agent. The couple exchanged the vows in December that same year.

The couple relocated from the US in 2015 and now live in a $50m mansion in Byron Bay with their three children – India Rose, 13, and 11-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan.