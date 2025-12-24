Chris Hemsworth suffers leg injury during family surfing trip in Fiji

Chris Hemsworth suffered a minor leg injury while enjoying a family surfing trip in Fiji, but the actor made sure to keep spirits high with plenty of sunshine and fun.

The 42-year-old Thor star took to his social media on Wednesday to share a photo showing a gash on his right leg, giving fans a glimpse of the mishap.

Despite the injury, Chris continued to document his tropical getaway, which included his wife Elsa Pataky, 49, and their three children – 11-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan, and 13-year-old lookalike daughter India.

He was also accompanied by his brothers, Luke and Liam, as well as their 71-year-old father, Craig Hemsworth during the trp.

In one candid moment, Chris was seen joking with India as they headed into the water with their surfboards.

He also shared several affectionate pictures with Elsa, 49, including one where the high-profile couple don Santa hats.

Another showed Elsa wearing a revealing bikini as she rested against her husband’s shoulder.

The family also enjoyed relaxing on the beach at sundown, soaking in the tropical scenery with friends.

The family getaway comes just a month after Chris and Elsa attended an intimate screening of the new Disney+ documentary, A Road to Remember.