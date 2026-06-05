Chris Hemsworth and his family recently faced an embarrassing travel mishap after being denied boarding on an international flight due to a passport mix-up.

The Thor star shared the story during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, revealing that he accidentally arrived at the airport with the wrong travel document for one of his children.

“I actually went to the airport once and I had my daughter’s passport instead of my son’s passport,” Hemsworth said, recalling the incident.

The actor, who shares daughter India Rose, 14, and 12-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky, said he initially tried to convince airport security that the passport still matched the child traveling with them.

“They kind of look the same,” Hemsworth joked, while Pataky quickly disagreed, saying, “They don’t.”

“I said, ‘This is her,’” he recalled telling the security agent, who said of the child, “That’s a boy.”

“So, yeah, that didn’t work,” the Marvel star quipped.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky – who married in 2010 – often keep their children out of the public eye, though their kids have occasionally appeared in projects connected to their famous parents.

India Rose starred as Gorr’s daughter in the 2022 film “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Sasha and Tristan recently appeared in their mom’s new TV series, “The Tribute.”