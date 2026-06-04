Chris Hemsworth’s Passport Mix-Up Leaves Family Stuck at Airport

Even Thor isn’t immune to travel chaos. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky just revealed the hilariously awkward moment a simple parenting mistake grounded their entire family at the airport — and had security doing a double take.

“This Is Her… That’s a Boy”

During a recent joint interview, the 42-year-old Extraction star confessed to his “worst” airport mishap: showing up for an international flight with the wrong child’s passport. “I actually went to the airport once, and I had my daughter’s passport instead of my son’s passport,” Hemsworth admitted.

The problem only surfaced at check-in when staff pointed out the mismatch. Ever the quick thinker, Hemsworth tried to smooth it over: “‘This is her,’” he told the agent, pointing to his son. The response was instant: “‘That’s a boy,’” the crew replied.

“So, that didn’t work,” he laughed. The mix-up meant the family was temporarily stranded while airport officials verified the error.

“They Kind of Look the Same”… Or Not

Hemsworth tried to justify the blunder with classic dad logic: “They kind of look the same,” he said, referring to his twins Sasha and Tristan, 11, and daughter India Rose, 13. Elsa Pataky wasn’t having it. “They don’t,” she corrected him with a laugh.

The couple, married since 2010, shared the story in good humor, calling it one of those travel fails that becomes a family memory. Pataky lightly teased her husband’s attempt to convince staff the kids were interchangeable, while Hemsworth joked that his explanation only made the situation more awkward.

Why Passports Are a Touchy Subject

Ironically, passports have been a running theme in their marriage. Hemsworth once revealed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that Pataky considered taking his last name but hesitated because “it was a complication of passports and so on” when they moved from the U.S. to Europe.

The Spanish actress was born Elsa Lafuente Medianu and later adopted “Pataky” — her Hungarian grandmother’s surname — for her acting career. “We actually have two surnames as one, which is weird — your mum’s and your dad’s,” she explained.

Keeping It Real After 14 Years

The passport saga is just the latest glimpse into their famously down-to-earth marriage. Hemsworth often credits Pataky as his “north star of truth.” “Elsa will tell me if it sucks,” he told People in February. “I know that I’m going to get the absolute truth from her”.

Whether it’s brutal honesty about a movie role or calling out a dad-brain airport moment, the couple’s ability to laugh at themselves keeps them grounded. As Hemsworth put it, these mishaps don’t ruin trips — they just make for better stories later.