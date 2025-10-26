Chris Martin finds new love after split from Dakota Johnson

Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, has reportedly begun dating after parting ways with Dakota Johnson.

Chris Martin may have already found his match, as the 35-year-old actress Dakota Johnson continues to analyze relationship indicators.

The Daily Mail, in this regard, reportedly claimed that the Hymn for the Weekend singer has been dating Sophie Turner, as the duo was spotted out on a secret date.

However, the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson split ways after almost two years of dating in August.

According to reports, the former couple ended their relationship after “a high-society wedding in late September.”

In addition, Sophie went out with Chris the very following week after having a furious dispute with the aristocrat at the event.

The Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner admitted in 2020 to being a huge fan of the rock band. She was moved to tears when she received a birthday greeting from the lead vocalist.

It should be mentioned that her former husband, Joe Jonas, orchestrated the video shock.

Dakota Johnson is directing a new project on the other side, A Tree Is Blue, alongside Charli XCX and Jessica Alba.

Vanessa Burghardt, her co-star in Cha Cha Real Smooth, wrote the script and may also appear in the film.

Earlier this month, the British rock band Coldplay used their recent London concert, attended by over 80,000 people, to deliver a message of peace and unity that has sparked widespread discussion.

Chris Martin, the band’s frontman, urged fans to raise their hands in the air and send love to those suffering, including Charlie Kirk’s family.