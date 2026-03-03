Chris Martin’s daughter Apple shares loving birthday message for her ‘hero’

Apple Martin is celebrating her dad in the sweetest way.

On the joyous occasion of Chris Martin’s 49th birthday, his 21-year-old daughter shared a heartfelt tribute to the Coldplay frontman on her Instagram Stories, posting a series of photos that captured their close bond over the years.

In one snapshot, Apple and her father sit side by side, both smiling brightly at the camera. “My hero’s birthday,” she wrote across the image.

In another post, she shared additional photos that included her younger brother Moses, 19. Alongside the family snaps. “Coolest dad in the world,” she wrote. “I love you more than anything.”

Chris shares Apple and Moses with his ex-wife, actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The former couple, who were married for 13 years before consciously uncoupling in 2014, have remained committed to maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship.

Last March, Paltrow also marked her ex-husband’s birthday with a loving message of her own. She posted photos of Chris spending time with their children, including a sunny father daughter shot of him leaning his head affectionately toward Apple, and a sweet moment of Chris and Moses seated together at a piano.

“Happy Birthday to the man that gave me these beautiful, wonderful human beings,” Paltrow captioned the post.