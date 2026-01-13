Chris Pine, Keana Sky Wenger makes public appearance in 'Golden Globes 2026'

American actor Chris Pine and his girlfriend Keana Sky Wenger made a rare public appearance together at the Golden Globes 2026.

On January 11, Sunday, Chris Pine made a public appearance with his girlfriend Keana Sky at the Golden Globes 2026.

Pine wore a classic double-breasted black suit that featured a silk lapel with a crisp white shirt and a black bowtie. His silver locks were cut shorter than usual this year. Wenger wore a black gown with a jewel-encrusted collar and silver earrings, her dark hair swept into an updo with her bangs framing her face. She accessorised with black nail polish, a thick silver bracelet, and silver rings.

The couple were first spotted together in 2023, according to The Daily Mail. Pine reportedly met Wenger while she worked as a waitress at a restaurant in Los Angeles, per Us Weekly.

The Golden Globe outfit marked a stark departure from Pine’s quirky 2024 street style. The Princess Diaries: A Royal Engagement star notably appeared at his May 2024 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a turquoise checkered pyjama set (featuring short shorts) and a navy blue bathrobe. During his segment, the actor opened up about his recent string of out-there looks, which also included teeny-tiny shorts and long hair.

When Kimmel asked Pine the reasoning behind the wardrobe shift, Pine first joked that it was due to “too many mushrooms”.He then said, “It’s a comfort thing”.

“I like to have a good time,” Pine continued. “Life is too hard. If it’s gonna make you giggle to put on some funky linen pants…”

His unique looks in 2024, all tied in with his directorial debut, Poolman, the actor explained at the time. “The film I made is a joyful, silly, playful film, and it just didn’t seem to be the right vibe if I showed up trying to strike Zoolander poses on the carpet,” he said in an interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie in May 2024. “So I decided to go all-in.”