Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their second child

Hollywood and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second baby on Saturday.

They delivered the news of the arrival of daughter Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt on Instagram.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” their Instagram posts read. “We feel beyond blessed and grateful.” they wrote in separate Instagram posts.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, are also parents to 21-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, who was born a year later. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is also father to Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

A source had earlier said Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were over the moon over the arrival of their second child.

“They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed,” the source said as quoted in the report.

Earlier, Katherine Schwarzenegger talked about how blessed she was to be a mother.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it,” she said.

She added: “And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she’s just the best.”

