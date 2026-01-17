Chris Pratt comments on Avengers: Doomsday speculations

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has publicly addressed rumours concerning his potential appearance in the next Avengers film.

While many members of the original cast have been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday—the first team-up film since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame—several key details remain under wraps. Speculation has been mounting that Pratt, who portrays Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will appear in the blockbuster, which is currently slated for release on December 18, 2026.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host questioned Pratt about these rumors. Jimmy playfully interrogated him, asking, “If the Pope asked you if Star-Lord was going to be in the next Avengers: Doomsday movie, would you tell him?” Pratt laughed and responded, “I would have to tell him.”

When Jimmy insisted that the actor reveal whether he was making a “surprise visit” to the franchise right then and there, Chris Pratt joked, “You’re not quite the Pope, Jimmy.”

Beyond the Marvel universe, Chris Pratt is currently working on a documentary about St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican. He is also actively promoting Mercy, a science fiction thriller co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, which is scheduled to hit theaters this month.

last year, a new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Mercy was released, offering the first detailed look at Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson in the film’s high-stakes, near-future storyline.

Set in 2029, Mercy follows detective John (played by Chris Pratt), who is detained inside a secured, high-tech interrogation chamber after being accused of murdering his wife.

In the trailer, he is shown being questioned by Maddox, an advanced A.I. judge portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson, who appears on a large digital screen as she evaluates the case against him.

According to the footage, the A.I. system grants Pratt’s character just 90 minutes to prove his innocence before it delivers a final verdict and sentence. The trailer highlights the central premise of Mercy: an automated justice programme built to function as judge, jury and executioner in capital cases.