Chris Pratt explains the reason his children are banned from his blockbusters

Chris Pratt revealed the shocking hobbies of his three youngest children.

He revealed that his children have never seen movies. The actor explained why half his family have no idea he has starred in kids’ blockbusters, including all of his movies from the Super Mario Bros. franchise.

Chris opened up that if anyone was to credit for his children’s lack of movie information, it was his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The 46-year-old, in an interview with Today, said during his promotion The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, “My 5-year-old, my 3-year-old, and my 1-year-old have never seen movies”.

Chris is father to four children, Jack, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, as well as Lyla, 5, Eloise, 3 and Ford, 16 months, whom he shares with Katherine.

The Jurassic World star explained that Katherine was “very old-school when it comes to screens and technology and all of that stuff”, so while Jack had permission to watch movies, his half-siblings did not. Chris added, “So, we’re waiting”.

When his three youngest would be ready, the Mercy actor believes they would discover how “cool” he really was.

“There’s gonna be a season, they’re gonna realise their dad is really cool. They haven’t realised it yet, but one day,” Chris Pratt concluded with a glimmer of hope.